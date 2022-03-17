 Skip to main content

Why Are Accenture Shares Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 8:53am   Comments
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $15.05 billion, beating the consensus of $13.44 billion. 
  • New bookings increased 22% Y/Y to $19.6 billion. Consulting revenues rose 29% Y/Y to $8.32 billion, and Outsourcing revenues increased 19% Y/Y to $6.72 billion.
  • Geographic Market Revenue: North American market revenue grew 26% Y/Y to $7.08 billion; European market increased 24% Y/Y to $5.01 billion; Growth Markets Revenue rose 22% Y/Y to $2.96 billion.
  • Industry Group Revenue: Communications, Media & Technology segment revenue rose 29% Y/Y to $3.19 billion; Financial Services unit revenue increased 21% to $2.87 billion; Health & Public Service division revenue expanded 19% to $2.69 billion; Products segment revenue rose 30% to $4.33 billion; while the Resources unit revenue increased 21% to $1.97 billion.
  • Margin: The operating margin was consistent at 13.7%.
  • EPS of $2.54 beat the consensus of $2.20.
  • The company generated $2.16 billion in operating cash flow and held $5.5 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: Accenture declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, up 10% Y/Y.
  • Accenture now looks to return at least $6.5 billion in cash to shareholders versus previously planned $6.3 billion.
  • Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said, "Our outstanding second-quarter financial performance demonstrates continued strong, broad-based demand across all our markets, services, and industries."
  • Guidance: Accenture sees Q3 FY22 revenue of $15.70 billion - $16.15 billion, above the consensus of $13.94 billion.
  • Accenture raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $60.13 billion - $61.65 billion to $62.66 billion - $63.67 billion, above the consensus of $55 billion.
  • Accenture raised the FY22 EPS outlook from $10.32 - $10.60 to $10.61 - $10.81, above the consensus of $9.68.
  • Price Action: ACN shares traded higher by 3.11% at $335 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

