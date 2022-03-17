 Skip to main content

Zepp Health Trails Q4 Consensus Due To Lower Mi Band Shipments; Declares Special Cash Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 8:13am   Comments
  • Zepp Health Corp (NYSE: ZEPPreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 15.8% year-on-year to $260.8 million, missing the consensus of $294.2 million.
  • The decrease in Mi band shipments mostly drove the reduction. COVID-19 and the semiconductor crisis during the holiday season affected the self-brand product sales.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded 30 bps to 19.3%.
  • Adjusted income per ADS of $0.12 missed the consensus of $0.37.
  • Zepp held $230.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Drivers: Total units shipped fell 37.6% Y/Y to 8.3 million. The unit shipments of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products increased 14.3% Y/Y.
  • Unit shipment for Xiaomi wearable products fell 47.3% Y/Y.
  • Dividend: The board approved a special cash dividend of $0.1 per ADS.
  • Price Action: ZEPP shares traded higher by 0.32% at $3.13 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Dividends Tech

