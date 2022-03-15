 Skip to main content

Eastman Kodak Reports 12% Revenue Growth In FY21
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) reported consolidated FY21 revenue of $1.15 billion, an increase of 11.8% year-over-year.
  • Revenue by Reportable Segments: Traditional Printing $659 million (+11.3% Y/Y), Digital Printing $249 million (+3.3% Y/Y), Advanced Materials & Chemicals $212 million (+23.3% Y/Y) and Brand $15 million (+15.4% Y/Y).
  • The Gross margin expanded by 114 bps to 14.3%.
  • Eastman Kodak reported a net income of $24 million, compared to the loss of $541 million in the previous year.
  • Operational EBITDA for FY21 improved to $11 million, from a negative $1 million in FY20.
  • KODK cash used in operating activities for FY21 totaled $47 million, compared to $35 million in FY20.
  • Kodak ended the year with $362 million in cash, as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: KODK shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $4.30 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

 

