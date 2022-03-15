Eastman Kodak Reports 12% Revenue Growth In FY21
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) reported consolidated FY21 revenue of $1.15 billion, an increase of 11.8% year-over-year.
- Revenue by Reportable Segments: Traditional Printing $659 million (+11.3% Y/Y), Digital Printing $249 million (+3.3% Y/Y), Advanced Materials & Chemicals $212 million (+23.3% Y/Y) and Brand $15 million (+15.4% Y/Y).
- The Gross margin expanded by 114 bps to 14.3%.
- Eastman Kodak reported a net income of $24 million, compared to the loss of $541 million in the previous year.
- Operational EBITDA for FY21 improved to $11 million, from a negative $1 million in FY20.
- KODK cash used in operating activities for FY21 totaled $47 million, compared to $35 million in FY20.
- Kodak ended the year with $362 million in cash, as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: KODK shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $4.30 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap