Why Smartsheet Shares Are Sliding After Hours
Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued weak earnings guidance.
Smartsheet said fourth-quarter revenue grew 43% year-over-year to $157.4 million, which beat the $151.66-million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 12 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Smartsheet expects first-quarter revenue to be between $162 million and $163 million versus the $159.83-million estimate.
The company expects to record a first-quarter earnings loss of 18 to 20 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 11 cents per share.
Smartsheet operates a cloud-based platform focused on work execution.
SMAR 52-Week Range: $42.68-$85.65.
Smartsheet shares are down 10.1% in after hours trading at $39.10.
