 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Smartsheet Shares Are Sliding After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Smartsheet Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued weak earnings guidance. 

Smartsheet said fourth-quarter revenue grew 43% year-over-year to $157.4 million, which beat the $151.66-million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 12 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share.

Smartsheet expects first-quarter revenue to be between $162 million and $163 million versus the $159.83-million estimate.

The company expects to record a first-quarter earnings loss of 18 to 20 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 11 cents per share. 

Smartsheet operates a cloud-based platform focused on work execution.

SMAR 52-Week Range: $42.68-$85.65.

Smartsheet shares are down 10.1% in after hours trading at $39.10.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMAR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Smartsheet
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Earnings Outlook For Smartsheet
Expert Ratings For Smartsheet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com