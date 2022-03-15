Why Smartsheet Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued weak earnings guidance.

Smartsheet said fourth-quarter revenue grew 43% year-over-year to $157.4 million, which beat the $151.66-million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 12 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share.

Smartsheet expects first-quarter revenue to be between $162 million and $163 million versus the $159.83-million estimate.

The company expects to record a first-quarter earnings loss of 18 to 20 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 11 cents per share.

Smartsheet operates a cloud-based platform focused on work execution.

SMAR 52-Week Range: $42.68-$85.65.

Smartsheet shares are down 10.1% in after hours trading at $39.10.