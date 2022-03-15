 Skip to main content

Sema4 Posts 24% Increase In Q4 Sales, Excluding COVID-19 Tests; FY22 Sales Outlook Lags Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 8:00am   Comments
Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SMFR) reported Q4 revenues of $57.8 million, down 9.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $49.66 million due to lower volumes in COVID-19 business.

  • Total revenue increased 24% in the fourth quarter of 2021 (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue).
  • Diagnostic testing volumes were up 37%, with 82,966 tests resulted (excluding COVID-19 tests), including 142% growth in Oncology and 33% growth in Women's Health.
  • Diagnostic test revenue was $56.13 million, down 8.9%.
  • Sema4 reported a Q4 Basic EPS loss of $(0.17).
  • The company held $400.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Sema4 expects FY22 revenues of $215 million - $225 million (consensus of $273.57 million). 
  • The company expects FY22 resulted test volume growth to exceed 20% (excluding COVID-19 tests), with an adjusted gross margin of over 10%.
  • Price Action: SMFR shares closed 6.69% lower at $2.65 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Small Cap General

