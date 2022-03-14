 Skip to main content

Archer Aviation Stock Gains Post Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
  • Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $(43.3) million, a sequential decrease from $(176.7) million in 3Q21, driven primarily by a decrease in stock-based compensation of $83.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(32.4) million from $(28.3) million in Q3.
  • Total operating expenses were $53.3 million for the quarter, a sequential reduction from $123 million in Q3.
  • Archer Aviation ended the quarter with $746.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Archer stated it continues to be on track to achieve Maker’s first full transition cruise flight in the second half of 2022. Separately, continue to build a duplicate of Maker for additional testing purposes, which we expect to complete during the second half of 2022.
  • 1Q22 Outlook: Archer Aviation expects GAAP operating expenses of $58 million to $64 million and non-GAAP total operating expenses of $33 million to $39 million.
  • It expects stock-based compensation and warrant expense of ~$25 million.
  • Price Action: ACHR shares are trading higher by 3.44% at $3.01 during the post-market session on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap

