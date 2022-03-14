Monday's Market Minute: Geopolitics And Inflation Remain Front And Center

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Another busy week for investors and traders on Wall Street; let's take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets.

First, after last week’s Consumer Price Index coming in at 40-year highs, the focus will primarily be on the FOMC meeting. The two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday. Expectations are that Fed chair Jerome Powell will announce a 25bps rate hike on Wednesday. If so, it will be the first time the Fed has raised rates since December of 2018.

We also have a few companies reporting quarterly results. Keep an eye on Coupa Software, Jabil, Land’s End, Lennar, Signet, FedEx, and Dollar General, to name a few that stood out to me.

Ahead of the Fed meeting Tuesday, the Producer Price Index will provide further insight in terms of how price pressures are impacting producers. But it’s not just inflation data this week and the Fed to stay on top of, we also have housing data, retail sales, OPEC’s monthly oil report, Industrial Production – well, let’s just say it’s going to be a busy week as far as data goes.

Lastly, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the ripple effect it has had on markets, specifically commodities, continues to be a focal point for investors and traders as it ties directly into the inflated prices that consumers and the Fed have been faced with. So keep an eye on headlines tied to a diplomatic resolution, or lack thereof.

