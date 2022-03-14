 Skip to main content

One Group Hospitality's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:17am   Comments
  • One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86.8% year-on-year, to $84.07 million, beating the consensus of $83.90 million.
  • Consolidated comparable sales increased 49.8% compared to the 2019 period.
  • Total owned operating expenses rose 72.2% Y/Y to $63.2 million. The operating margin was 6.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $5.7 million versus a loss of $(4.1) million.
  • The company held $23.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 220.6% to $13.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.24 beat the analyst consensus of $0.21.
  • Outlook: One Group sees Q1 revenue of $69 million - $70.2 million. The company expects Q1 owned restaurant net revenue of $66 million - $67 million.
  • Price Action: STKS shares traded higher by 1.45% at $10.13 on the last check Monday.

