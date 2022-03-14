One Group Hospitality's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86.8% year-on-year, to $84.07 million, beating the consensus of $83.90 million.
- Consolidated comparable sales increased 49.8% compared to the 2019 period.
- Total owned operating expenses rose 72.2% Y/Y to $63.2 million. The operating margin was 6.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $5.7 million versus a loss of $(4.1) million.
- The company held $23.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 220.6% to $13.3 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.24 beat the analyst consensus of $0.21.
- Outlook: One Group sees Q1 revenue of $69 million - $70.2 million. The company expects Q1 owned restaurant net revenue of $66 million - $67 million.
- Price Action: STKS shares traded higher by 1.45% at $10.13 on the last check Monday.
