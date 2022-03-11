Why Clearside Biomedical Shares Are Surging Today

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Clearside reported quarterly revenue of $25.69 million, which beat the $17.77 million estimate. Clearside said it earned 31 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 16 cents per share. In the same quarter last year, Clearside reported an earnings loss of 14 cents per share.

Clearside Biomedical is a U.S.-based clinical biopharmaceutical company, engaged in developing pharmacological therapies to treat blinding disease of the eye.

CLSD 52-Week Range: $1.31 - $7.73

Clearside shares were up 31.1% at $1.77 at time of publication.

