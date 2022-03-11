 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Clearside Biomedical Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Why Clearside Biomedical Shares Are Surging Today

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. 

Clearside reported quarterly revenue of $25.69 million, which beat the $17.77 million estimate. Clearside said it earned 31 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 16 cents per share. In the same quarter last year, Clearside reported an earnings loss of 14 cents per share.

Clearside Biomedical is a U.S.-based clinical biopharmaceutical company, engaged in developing pharmacological therapies to treat blinding disease of the eye.

See Also: Guardforce Shares Jump 120%: Why The Security Stock Is Soaring Today

CLSD 52-Week Range: $1.31 - $7.73

Clearside shares were up 31.1% at $1.77 at time of publication.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLSD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Gains On COVID Shot Regulatory Update, Lucira Health And Clearside Jump On Earnings, BeiGene Drug Snags Approval In China
Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: DocuSign, Clearside Biomedical And More
Recap: Clearside Biomedical Q4 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com