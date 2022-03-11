 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Robin Clocks 41% Revenue Growth In Q4, Expects Margin Pressures To Persist During FY22
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 6:03am   Comments
Share:
Red Robin Clocks 41% Revenue Growth In Q4, Expects Margin Pressures To Persist During FY22
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.9% year-on-year, to $283.38 million, missing the consensus of $292.14 million.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue increased 40.1% Y/Y, driven by a 26.6% increase in the Guest count and a 13.5% increase in average guest check.
  • The restaurant-level operating margin was 13% versus 6.2% last year.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(1.03) missed the consensus of $(0.51).
  • The operating loss narrowed to $(17.6) million from $(41.7) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million versus a loss of $(6.4) million last year.
  • The company held $22.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 26, 2021.
  • Outlook: Red Robin Gourmet sees FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $80 million - $90 million. It expects mid-to-high single-digit commodity and restaurant labor cost inflation.
  • The company expects margin pressures to persist during 2022. It anticipates achieving the 2019 restaurant-level operating profit margin in 2023.
  • Price Action: RRGB shares closed higher by 0.29% at $13.93 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com