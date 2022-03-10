Quest Resource Registers 65% Preliminary Revenue Growth For Q4
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) reported a fourth-quarter preliminary unaudited revenue increase of 65% year-over-year to $46 million.
- Preliminary gross profit increased by 55% Y/Y to $8.7 million.
- The company expects a net loss of $(0.55) million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million, representing more than 79% Y/Y growth.
- “Our team delivered an outstanding finish to 2021, resulting in strong organic and acquisition related growth, and an even greater improvement in profitability. We enter 2022 with continued strength in demand for our services, greater scale, and diversification among customers and end markets,” commented CEO Ray Hatch.
- Price Action: QRHC shares traded higher by 3.98% at $6.92 on the last check Thursday.
