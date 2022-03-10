JD.com Shares Drop Post Q4 Results, Clocks 23% Revenue Growth
- JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to $43.29 billion, missing the consensus of $43.36 billion.
- JD Segment Performance: JD.com's net product revenue grew 22.1% Y/Y to $36.83 billion. Net service revenues rose 28.3% Y/Y to $6.47 billion.
- JD Retail revenue grew 21.3% Y/Y to $39.2 billion.
- Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 50 bps to 1%. The operating margin of JD Retail improved 20 bps to 2.1%.
- Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.35 beat the consensus of $0.24.
- JD.com generated $1.02 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter and held $30 billion in cash and equivalents.
- JD.com's annual active customer accounts increased by 20.7% Y/Y to 569.7 million.
- "JD.com maintained a healthy growth momentum and contributed to the high-quality expansion of China's consumption amid a dynamic external environment," said President Lei Xu.
- Price Action: JD shares traded lower by 4.87% at $59.36 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
