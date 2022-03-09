 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Spire Global Shares Are Rocketing Higher Wednesday
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

Space data and analytics company Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) reported fourth quarter and fiscal year preliminary results after market close Wednesday. Here’s the highlights and why shares are racing higher.

What Happened: Spire reported fourth quarter revenue of $15 million, up 106% year-over-year. The total beat a street estimate of $13.17 million according to Benzinga Pro.

The fourth quarter total includes $1.5 million in revenue recognized from exactEarth, which the company acquired. Without the revenue recognition, fourth quarter revenue would have been up by 86% year-over-year.

Spire had revenue of $43.4 million for the full fiscal year, up 52% year-over-year.

Annual recurring revenue for the company is $70.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. The company had 255 organic ARR solution customers under contract prior to its acquisition. The exactEarth acquisition brought in an additional 343 customers and took the total to 598, up 288% year-over-year.

Related Link: SaaS In Space With Spire Global: What Investors Should Know About SPAC Merger 

What’s Next: Spire completed the acquisition of exactEarth in the fourth quarter and is integrating the company into its organization.

“We sit in an enviable position among public space companies due to our fully operational, diversified, revenue-generating business that serves about 600 customers,” Spire CEO Peter Platzer said.

Spire is guiding for first quarter venue to hit $16.5 million to $17.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company sees full year revenue coming in a range of $85 million to $90 million.

SPIR Price Action: Spire Global shares are up 5% to $2.30 in after-hours trading Wednesday.
 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPIR)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Spire Global Partners With SNC On Space Services Program
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
Stifel Is Bullish On Spire Global, Sees Sharp Upside
Spire Global Secures $8M NOAA Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: exactEarth space stocksEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com