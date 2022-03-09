 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

REV Group Q1 Results Beat Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
REV Group Q1 Results Beat Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance
  • REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-over-year to $537 million, beating the consensus of $529.44 million.
  • Sales by segments: Fire & Emergency $237.4 million (-15.4% Y/Y), Commercial $97.5 million (+17.3% Y/Y) and Recreation $202.6 million (+6.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.13 topped the consensus of $0.11.
  • Gross margin contracted by 75 bps to 10.4%. The operating income declined to $0.9 million from $9.7 million in 1Q21, and the margin contracted by 158 bps to 0.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined by 21.1% Y/Y to $18.3 million, and margin contracted by 78 bps to 3.4%.
  • REV Group's cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $3.7 million, compared to cash provided of $1.9 million a year ago. It held cash and equivalents of $13.9 million as of January 31, 2022.
  • Net debt was $242.1 million, and the company had $258.3 million available under its ABL revolving credit facility as of January 31, 2022.
  • The company's backlog increased 69.4% Y/Y to ~$3.4 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • Dividend: REV Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.
  • The company repurchased ~2 million of its common shares for $24.4 million during the quarter.
  • FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: REV Group expects net sales of $2.3 billion - $2.55 billion versus the consensus of $2.43 billion.
  • It expects Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million - $155 million, Adjusted Net Income of $64 million - $89 million, and Free Cash Flow of $58 million - $80 million.
  • Price Action: REVG shares are trading higher by 4.98% at $13.70 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REVG)

Recap: REV Group Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Preview For REV Group
REV Group Delivers All-Electric, Zero-Emission Ambulance To DocGo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com