 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oatly Group Posts Mixed Q4 Results; FY22 Outlook Lags Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Oatly Group Posts Mixed Q4 Results; FY22 Outlook Lags Consensus
  • Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46.3% year-on-year, to $185.93 million, beating the consensus of $174.22 million.
  • Revenue in the Americas jumped 96.5% Y/Y to $55.5 million, EMEA rose 14.1% to $88.9 million, and Asia grew 97.9% to $41.6 million.
  • The gross margin contracted by 1,180 basis points to 15.9%, and the gross profit declined 15.9% Y/Y to $29.6 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(92.6) million versus $(29.6) million last year.
  • The company held $545.5 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The EBITDA loss expanded to $(81.8) million versus $(25.8) million last year.
  • EPS of $(0.13) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.09).
  • Outlook: Oatly sees FY22 sales of $880 million - $920 million versus the consensus of $1.01 billion.
  • It expects capital expenditures of $400 million - $500 million.
  • Price Action: OTLY shares are trading lower by 2.44% at $5.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OTLY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Is This Digital Marketplace An "Amazon" For Vegan Foods?
8 Stocks To Play The Plant-Based Food Trend
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2022
Where Oatly Group Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com