 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

StealthGas Stock Slides Post Q4 Results, Top-Line Beats Street View
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
StealthGas Stock Slides Post Q4 Results, Top-Line Beats Street View
  • StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decrease of 3.2% year-over-year to $36.1 million, beating the consensus of $30.06 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.07 from $0.03 in 4Q20, in line with the consensus of $0.07.
  • Fleet utilization was 98.3% with 62 days of technical off-hire, mainly due to the full completion of two drydocking in 4Q21. Operational utilization was 96.1%, improved performance compared to Q3.
  • Operating loss for the quarter was $(37.54) million compared to income of $2.92 million 4Q20.
  • Total expenses increased to $73.6 million from $34.37 million a year ago, recording an impairment charge of $41.52 million due to tankers' spin-off.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.3% Y/Y to $14.58 million, and margin expanded by 368 bps to 40.5%.
  • StealthGas generated cash from operating activities of $41.04 million in FY21, compared to $52.11 million a year ago. The company's cash and equivalents stood at $45.7 million at the end of the quarter.
  • StealthGas noted 49% of fleet days are secured on period charters for the remainder of 2022.
  • Price Action: GASS shares are trading lower by 7.65% at $2.41 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GASS)

Earnings Preview For StealthGas
Preview: StealthGas's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com