StealthGas Stock Slides Post Q4 Results, Top-Line Beats Street View
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decrease of 3.2% year-over-year to $36.1 million, beating the consensus of $30.06 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.07 from $0.03 in 4Q20, in line with the consensus of $0.07.
- Fleet utilization was 98.3% with 62 days of technical off-hire, mainly due to the full completion of two drydocking in 4Q21. Operational utilization was 96.1%, improved performance compared to Q3.
- Operating loss for the quarter was $(37.54) million compared to income of $2.92 million 4Q20.
- Total expenses increased to $73.6 million from $34.37 million a year ago, recording an impairment charge of $41.52 million due to tankers' spin-off.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.3% Y/Y to $14.58 million, and margin expanded by 368 bps to 40.5%.
- StealthGas generated cash from operating activities of $41.04 million in FY21, compared to $52.11 million a year ago. The company's cash and equivalents stood at $45.7 million at the end of the quarter.
- StealthGas noted 49% of fleet days are secured on period charters for the remainder of 2022.
- Price Action: GASS shares are trading lower by 7.65% at $2.41 on the last check Tuesday.
