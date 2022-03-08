 Skip to main content

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 9:25am   Comments
Why Are Barnes & Noble Education Shares Trading Lower Today
  • Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 2.1% year-on-year, to $402.8 million, missing the consensus of $433.79 million.
  • Retail segment gross comparable store sales increased 8.4%, and retail sales fell 3.3%. Wholesale sales decreased by 6.1%.
  • Gross profit rose 23.2% Y/Y to $87 million with a margin of 21.6%.
  • Barnes & Noble Education posted an operating loss of $(33.1) million in the quarter versus $(64.7) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(13.1) million versus $(20.8) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.71) narrowed from last year's $(0.96).
  • "Our third-quarter results were negatively impacted by COVID's Omicron surge that coincided with our seasonally important Spring Rush period," said CEO and Chairman Michael P. Huseby.
  • Barnes & Noble Education held $12.7 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Outlook: Barnes & Noble Education continues to expect positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in FY22.
  • The company anticipates FY23 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to be lower than pre-COVID levels, as the direct and ancillary impacts of the pandemic, including wholesale supply issues and inflationary pressures, are expected to persist.
  • Price Action: BNED shares traded lower by 13.4% at $4.15 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

