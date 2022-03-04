 Skip to main content

What's Driving Gap Shares Higher Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. 

Gap said fourth-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $4.53 billion, which beat the $4.49 billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. 

"As our teams address near-term disruption from the acute headwinds that muted our fourth quarter performance, we are confident in our ability to execute against our long-term strategy, capitalizing on our investments in demand-generation, customer loyalty and artificial intelligence to accelerate profitable growth," said Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap.

Gap expects full year 2022 adjusted earnings to be between $1.85 per share and $2.05 per share versus the estimate of $1.86 per share. 

  • JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Gap with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $17 to $20.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained Gap with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.

See Also: Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Falling Today

GPS Price Action: Gap has traded between $13.12 and $37.63 over a 52-week period. 

The stock was up 7.44% at $15.31 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Gap.

