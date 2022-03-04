 Skip to main content

Hibbett Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, Warning On Supply Chain Challenges
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 7:48am   Comments
  • Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1.7% year-on-year, to $383.35 million, marginally missing the consensus of $383.72 million.
  • Comparable sales decreased 1% versus last year, as brick and mortar comp sales fell 1.6% and e-commerce comp sales rose 1.8%.
  • On a two-year basis, comparable sales increased 20.7% versus the quarter ended February 1, 2020.
  • EPS of $1.25 missed the consensus of $1.35.
  • The gross margin contracted 200 basis points Y/Y to 35.1% due to higher freight costs and deleverage in store occupancy costs.
  • The operating margin contracted 220 basis points to 6%, and operating income for the quarter fell 25.5% to $23.1 million.
  • Hibbett held $17.1 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Inventory at the end of Q4 was $221.2 million, a 9.5% increase compared to the prior year.
  • Hibbett warned that factors like supply chain disruption, a lack of stimulus and unemployment benefits, inflation, wage pressures could persist in FY23.
  • Outlook: Hibbett expects FY23 sales to be relatively flat with the comparable sales in the negative low-single digits.
  • The company sees FY23 new store growth of 30 to 40 stores.
  • The company expects EPS of $9.75 - $10.50, against the consensus of $9.85.
  • Price Action: HIBB shares are trading lower by 12% at $42.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.

