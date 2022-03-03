 Skip to main content

Revlon Clocks 1.8% Sales Decline In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:43am   Comments
Revlon Clocks 1.8% Sales Decline In Q4
  • Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 1.8% year-on-year, to $615.2 million, missing the consensus of $645.60 million.
  • Net sales from the Revlon segment grew 0.2% Y/Y, Elizabeth Arden declined 4.7%, Portfolio increased 8.2%, and Fragrances fell 8.7%.
  • Gross profit increased 2.2% Y/Y to $374.8 million, with the margin expanding 240 basis points to 60.9%.
  • The operating margin was 10.9%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 137% Y/Y to $67.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 3% Y/Y to $108.4 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.34 declined 44.3% from $0.61 last year.
  • "While we saw strong consumer demand, we also continued to experience industry-wide supply chain challenges, which impacted our ability to fully meet customer orders to support this consumption," said CEO Debra Perelman.
  • The company held $120.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: REV shares are trading lower by 6.49% at $9.16 on the last check Thursday.

