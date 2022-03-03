Travelzoo's Q4 Performance Lags Street View; Sees Return To Profitability In Q1 2022
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to $14.1 million, missing the consensus of $18.2 million.
- Business segment revenue decreased 3% Y/Y to $8.6 million in North America and rose 77% to $4.8 million in Europe.
- Jack's Flight Club revenue declined 13% Y/Y to $0.803 million.
- EPS loss of $(0.25) missed the consensus of $0.13.
- Travelzoo used $17.4 million in operating cash flow and held $45 million in cash and equivalents.
- "The surge of the Omicron variant and related increased safety measures during Q4 2021 affected our reported revenue and operating income," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO. "We believe this to be a short-term effect. We expect the Company's financial performance to significantly improve in 2022."
- Outlook: Travelzoo sees substantially higher revenue and a return to profitability in Q1 2022.
- Price Action: TZOO shares closed higher by 1.78% at $9.74 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.