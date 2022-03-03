 Skip to main content

Materialise Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q4; Surpasses Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:23am   Comments
  • Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLSreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $64.55 million (€56.99 million), beating the consensus of $59.74 million. EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus of $0.04.
  • Revenue from Materialise Software segment increased 19.3% Y/Y to €12.2 million, Materialise Medical rose 20.3% to €20.7 million, and Materialise Manufacturing segment rose 34.9% to €24.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 50 bps to 58.3%. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 210 bps to 18.4%.
  • Materialise held €196 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • Executive Chair Peter Leys commented, "For both the last quarter and full-year 2021, Materialise posted all-time records in terms of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net profit, proving the strength of our business model even in a challenging period."
  • Outlook: Materialise sees FY22 revenue, including the results of Link3D, growing by at least 10% Y/Y. The company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA to decrease by 10%.
  • Price Action: MTLS shares closed lower by 2.42% at $19.34 on Wednesday.

