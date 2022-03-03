Materialise Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q4; Surpasses Consensus
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $64.55 million (€56.99 million), beating the consensus of $59.74 million. EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus of $0.04.
- Revenue from Materialise Software segment increased 19.3% Y/Y to €12.2 million, Materialise Medical rose 20.3% to €20.7 million, and Materialise Manufacturing segment rose 34.9% to €24.1 million.
- The gross margin expanded 50 bps to 58.3%. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 210 bps to 18.4%.
- Materialise held €196 million in cash and equivalents.
- Executive Chair Peter Leys commented, "For both the last quarter and full-year 2021, Materialise posted all-time records in terms of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net profit, proving the strength of our business model even in a challenging period."
- Outlook: Materialise sees FY22 revenue, including the results of Link3D, growing by at least 10% Y/Y. The company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA to decrease by 10%.
- Price Action: MTLS shares closed lower by 2.42% at $19.34 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.