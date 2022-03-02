 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arrival Stock Gains After Preliminary Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Arrival Stock Gains After Preliminary Q4 Results
  • Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVLreported preliminary financial results for Q4 and FY21. The company expects a loss for Q4 of €37 million - €46 million ($42 million - $52 million), compared to a loss of €34 million in 4Q20.
  • The company expects an adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €49 million - €58 million ($56 million - $66 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of €37 million in 4Q20.
  • The company held €796 million ($905 million) in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • For FY22, Arrival sees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $185 million - $225 million.
  • Arrival continues to expect Van production to begin in Bicester in Q3 and Charlotte in Q4 of 2022 and expects to produce and sell 400-600 Vans this year as it ramps production in these two Microfactories.
  • Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $3.37 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARVL)

Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 375 Points; Imperial Petroleum Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tops 14,000; Bassett Furniture Industries Shares Surge
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com