 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Donaldson Clocks 18% Sales Growth In Q2; Raises FY22 Sales, EPS Guidance
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:53am   Comments
Share:
Donaldson Clocks 18% Sales Growth In Q2; Raises FY22 Sales, EPS Guidance
  • Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE: DCI) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.2% year-over-year to $802.5 million, beating the consensus of $768.71 million.
  • Sales by segments: Engine Products $554.1 million (+19.8% Y/Y) and Industrial Products $248.4 million (+14.6% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin contracted by 205 bps to 31.1%. The operating income increased 25.8% Y/Y to $95.7 million, and the margin expanded by 72 bps to 11.9%.
  • EPS of $0.57 missed the consensus of $0.62.
  • Donaldson generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $79.8 million, compared to $202.3 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $46.3 million.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 19.2%, an improvement from 22% in 2Q21 due to leverage on higher sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.6% Y/Y to $121.7 million, and margin declined by 181 bps to 15.2%.
  • FY22 Outlook, updated: Donaldson sees EPS of $2.66 - $2.76 (previous range $2.57 - $2.73) versus the consensus of $2.67.
  • It expects net sales to increase 11% - 15% year-over-year (prior guidance 8% - 12% growth).
  • Donaldson anticipates gross margin to be down 1% - 1.5% Y/Y (prior decrease of 0.5% - 1%), reflecting higher inflationary pressures in the first half. Operating margin to be 14% - 14.4% (prior 14.1% - 14.7%).
  • Donaldson expects to repurchase about 2% of its outstanding shares during FY22.
  • Price Action: DCI shares closed lower by 2.71% at $52.80 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DCI)

Donaldson: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Earnings Preview: Donaldson
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com