Builders FirstSource's Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 83% year-on-year, to $4.63 billion, beating the consensus of $4.29 billion.
- The company attributed the sales growth to the merger with BMC, double-digit organic growth, and commodity inflation.
- Net sales rose 23.7% compared to the combined pro forma prior-year period.
- The gross profit rose 52.5% compared to the combined pro forma prior-year period to $1.5 billion with a gross profit margin of 32.1%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were $864 million, an increase of 28.0% from the combined pro forma prior-year period.
- The operating margin was 13.4%, and operating income for the quarter was $621.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA surged to $793.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1%.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.78 beat the consensus of $1.91.
- The company held $42.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: BLDR shares are trading lower by 1.79% at $73.09 on the last check Tuesday.
