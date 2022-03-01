 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cornerstone Building Brands Clocks ~24% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Cornerstone Building Brands Clocks ~24% Sales Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
  • Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 23.5% year-over-year to $1.47 billion, beating the consensus of $1.45 billion.
  • Sales by Segment: Windows $618.8 million (+21% Y/Y), Siding $327.6 million (+11.5% Y/Y) and Commercial $525.2 million (+36% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin contracted 80 bps to 21.6%. Operating income increased 4.4% Y/Y to $74.5 million, and margin declined 93 bps to 5.1%. Adjusted operating margin declined by 30 bps to 6.5%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.73 from $0.33 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.57.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $184.19 million (+16.4% Y/Y), and margin contracted by 76 bps to 12.5%
  • Cornerstone Building's cash used in operating activities for FY21 was $215.9 million in FY21, compared to cash generated $308.42 million a year ago.
  • The company reported net debt leverage of 3.7x, 1.2x lower than the prior year.
  • The company ended the year with ~$394 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $1.08 billion of liquidity.
  • RelatedCornerstone Building Brands Stock Soars After CD&R Bids For The Remaining Stake
  • In light of the proposal and the Special Committee's ongoing review, the company suspended its guidance and will not be hosting a conference call.
  • Price Action: CNR shares are trading lower by 2.13% at $21.61 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNR)

Recap: Cornerstone Building Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
Price Over Earnings Overview: Cornerstone Building
Cornerstone Building's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com