 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Daqo New Energy Clocks 60% Revenue Growth In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 5:32am   Comments
Share:
Daqo New Energy Clocks 60% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 59.7% year-on-year to $395.5 million.
  • The company attributed the 32% sequential decline in revenues to lower polysilicon sales volume.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded by 1,640 bps Y/Y to 60.6%.
  • The EBITDA margin expanded by 1,700 bps to 63.5%.
  • Adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.97 improved from $1.02 last year.
  • Daqo held $724 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Longgen Zhang, the CEO, said, "In the fourth quarter of 2021, we produced 23,616 MT of polysilicon, including 1,111 MT from our newly-built Phase 4B facility, and we sold 11,642 MT."
  • "Despite the strong increase in raw material cost during the fourth quarter, most of this cost increase was passed to our downstream customers, as ASPs for the fourth quarter increased to $33.91/kg, compared to $27.55/kg in the third quarter."
  • Outlook: Daqo sees Q1 FY22 polysilicon production of 31,000 MT - 32,000 MT.
  • Daqo sees FY22 polysilicon production of 120,000MT - 125,000MT.
  • Price Action: DQ shares closed higher by 2.98% at $42.92 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DQ)

Daqo New Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
GCL-Poly Eyes More Debt Reduction With Potential STAR Market Listing
Daqo Taps Richly-Valued China-Listed Unit to Raise $1.7 Billion For Expansion
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com