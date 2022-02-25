 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Opendoor's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
What's Going On With Opendoor's Stock Today?

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. 

Opendoor reported quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, which beat the $3.17 billion estimate and was up 1,435% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The company said it sold 9,794 homes during the quarter, an increase of 1,054% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Opendoor reported an adjusted net loss of $80 million, which nearly doubled since the company reported a net loss of 41 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Opendoor's expanding net loss could be weighing on the stock. 

"In 2022, we will continue to build the best consumer experience, expand nationwide to service more customers, and become the digital one-stop-shop that homeowners love and choose," said Eric Wu, co-founder and CEO of Opendoor.

Opendoor expects first-quarter revenue to be between $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion versus the $3.32 billion estimate. The company guided for first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $40 million.

Opendoor operates a digital platform for residential real estate.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor has traded as low as $8.14 and as high as $32.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 28.4% at $7.86 at time of publication.

Photo: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Eric Wu why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

