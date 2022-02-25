 Skip to main content

Recap: Ocugen Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

