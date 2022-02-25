Recap: Gray Television Q4 Earnings

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gray Television missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.30 0.18 1.88 EPS Actual -0.32 0.27 0.27 2.26 Revenue Estimate 591.61M 541.43M 530.39M 745.21M Revenue Actual 601.00M 547.00M 544.00M 792.00M

