 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Gray Television Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Gray Television Q4 Earnings

 

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

Earnings

Gray Television missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.30 0.18 1.88
EPS Actual -0.32 0.27 0.27 2.26
Revenue Estimate 591.61M 541.43M 530.39M 745.21M
Revenue Actual 601.00M 547.00M 544.00M 792.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GTN)

Gray Television Registers 9% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Lack Of Political Advertising Revenue
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Preview: Gray Television's Earnings
Price Over Earnings Overview: Gray Television
What Does Gray Television's Debt Look Like?
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com