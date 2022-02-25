Recap: Gray Television Q4 Earnings
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gray Television missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.30
|0.18
|1.88
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|0.27
|0.27
|2.26
|Revenue Estimate
|591.61M
|541.43M
|530.39M
|745.21M
|Revenue Actual
|601.00M
|547.00M
|544.00M
|792.00M
