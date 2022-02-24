American Tower Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4
- American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $2.45 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion.
- Property revenue increased 13.3% Y/Y to $2.38 billion.
- Tenant Billings grew 11.7%, and Organic Tenant Billings increased 1.7%.
- EPS of $0.99 was up 20.7% Y/Y. AFFO per share was $2.10, up 1.4% Y/Y.
- The company generated $679 million in operating cash flow. It held $2.34 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: American Tower sees FY22 property revenue of $10.22 billion - $10.40 billion.
- Price Action: AMT shares traded lower by 1.30% at $224.50 on the last check Thursday.
