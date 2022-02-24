 Skip to main content

Iron Mountain Clocks 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Expanded Offerings, Resilient Storage Businesses
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 7:32am   Comments
  • Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRMreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $1.16 billion, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • Storage Rental Revenue grew 4% Y/Y to $725 million. Service Revenue rose 20% Y/Y to $434 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 37.1%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.43 beat the consensus of $0.40. Adjusted FFO per share improved from $0.66 a year ago to $0.92.
  • Iron Mountain held $255.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for Q1 FY22, payable on April 6, 2022, for shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.
  • "This record result is reflective of our expanding and broad offerings, continued resiliency in our storage businesses, deep customer relationships, and strength of our team," said William L. Meaney, CEO.
  • Outlook: Iron Mountain sees FY22 revenue of $5.125 billion - $5.275 billion, above the consensus of $4.74 billion.
  • It sees an adjusted FFO per share of $3.70 - $3.82.
  • Price Action: IRM shares traded lower by 0.57% at $42.00 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech

