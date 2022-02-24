Autohome Registers 32% Revenue Decline In Q4
- Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 31.8% year-on-year to $265.8 million, missing the consensus of $266.01 million.
- In December 2021, the mobile daily active users increased by 11.4% Y/Y.
- Revenues from new energy vehicle (NEV) brands for 2021 more than doubled Y/Y as it increased its efforts to engage with NEV automakers.
- Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 10.6% Y/Y to $85.2 million due to data product revenue decrease.
- Leads generation services revenues declined 8.1% Y/Y to $122.1 million due to decreased dealer advertising spending.
- Media services revenues reduced 63.8% Y/Y to $58.5 million due to a decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser.
- Margin: The adjusted net margin contracted 2,030 bps to 27.7%.
- Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.58 beat the consensus of $0.55.
- Autohome held $3.25 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Dividend: Autohome's board approved a dividend of $0.53 per ADS for FY21.
- Price Action: ATHM shares traded lower by 4.75% at $25.44 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas