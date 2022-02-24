 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autohome Registers 32% Revenue Decline In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:15am   Comments
Share:
Autohome Registers 32% Revenue Decline In Q4
  • Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHMreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 31.8% year-on-year to $265.8 million, missing the consensus of $266.01 million.
  • In December 2021, the mobile daily active users increased by 11.4% Y/Y. 
  • Revenues from new energy vehicle (NEV) brands for 2021 more than doubled Y/Y as it increased its efforts to engage with NEV automakers.
  • Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 10.6% Y/Y to $85.2 million due to data product revenue decrease.
  • Leads generation services revenues declined 8.1% Y/Y to $122.1 million due to decreased dealer advertising spending.
  • Media services revenues reduced 63.8% Y/Y to $58.5 million due to a decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser.
  • Margin: The adjusted net margin contracted 2,030 bps to 27.7%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.58 beat the consensus of $0.55.
  • Autohome held $3.25 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: Autohome's board approved a dividend of $0.53 per ADS for FY21. 
  • Price Action: ATHM shares traded lower by 4.75% at $25.44 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATHM)

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com