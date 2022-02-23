Brink's Q4 Results Beat Estimates
- Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, +11% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $1.07 billion.
- Sales by segments: North America $372.5 million (+13.1% Y/Y), Latin America $294.2 million (+2.9% Y/Y), Europe $234.1 million (-0.6% Y/Y) and Rest of the World $197.4 million (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved by 2% Y/Y to $1.68, beating the consensus of $1.45.
- Adjusted operating profit increased by 6% Y/Y to $154 million, and margin contracted by 16 bps to 14%.
- Brink's generated non-GAAP cash from operating activities of $404.7 million in FY21 and free cash flow of $244.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 8% Y/Y to $209.6 million, margin expanded by 10 bps to 19.1%.
- FY22 Outlook: Brink expects revenue of $4.52 billion –$4.67 billion against the consensus of $4.60 billion. It expects Adjusted operating profit of $545 million – $580 million.
- The company expects non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $5.50 – $6.00. It expects free cash flow before dividends of $300 million – $335 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $755 million – $790 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.7%–16.9%.
- Price Action: BCO shares are trading higher by 2.92% at $70.57 on the last check Wednesday.
