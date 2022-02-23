Recap: Tenneco Q4 Earnings
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out: 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Earnings
Tenneco missed estimated earnings by 168.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $261.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 11.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tenneco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.79
|0.71
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.84
|1.09
|1.68
|Revenue Estimate
|4.09B
|4.42B
|4.35B
|4.30B
|Revenue Actual
|4.33B
|4.58B
|4.73B
|4.65B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News