Recap: Tenneco Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 8:27am
Recap: Tenneco Q4 Earnings

 

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tenneco missed estimated earnings by 168.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $261.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 11.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenneco's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.79 0.71 1.01
EPS Actual 0.17 0.84 1.09 1.68
Revenue Estimate 4.09B 4.42B 4.35B 4.30B
Revenue Actual 4.33B 4.58B 4.73B 4.65B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

