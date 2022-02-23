 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vipshop Shares Drop On Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:56am   Comments
Share:
Vipshop Shares Drop On Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPSreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion.
  • Drivers: Vipshop's GMV declined 3.9% Y/Y to RMB57 billion. The number of active customers decreased 7.2% Y/Y to 49.2 million. Total orders fell 4.6% Y/Y to 216.9 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted 220 bps to 19.7%. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 180 bps to 6.1%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.41 beat the consensus of $0.33.
  • Vipshop held $3.54 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow.
  • Eric Shen, Chair and CEO, stated, "For the past year, we strategically focused on core brands and high-value customers and have increased business synergies that are reinforcing our value proposition as a leading discount retailer for brands. Looking ahead, we will firmly execute on our merchandising strategy by deepening brand partnerships, enhancing customer acquisition efficiency, and improving customer stickiness to achieve quality and sustainable growth in the long run."
  • Outlook: Vipshop sees Q1 FY22 revenue of RMB27.0 billion - RMB28.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of approximately 5% - 0%.
  • Price Action: VIPS shares traded lower by 10.1% at $8.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIPS)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Vipshop Holdings Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com