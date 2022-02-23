Hims & Hers Health Stock Gains On Solid Q1, FY22 Outlook
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 104% year-on-year, to $84.7 million, beating the consensus of $76.79 million.
- The average order value for the quarter was $74. Q4 2021 ending member subscriptions grew 95% year-over-year to 609,000.
- The gross profit margin contracted 400 basis points Y/Y to 73%, and the gross profit rose 94.7% Y/Y to $62.1 million.
- The loss from operations widened to $(21.6) million.
- The company held $247 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- EPS of $(0.15) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.07).
- The adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(7.1) million.
- Outlook: Hims & Hers sees Q1 sales of $90 million - $93 million versus the consensus of $77.92 million.
- The company expects FY22 sales of $365 million - $380 million against the consensus of $350.75 million.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 14.5% at $4.78 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
