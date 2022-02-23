 Skip to main content

Lenovo Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Premium PC Segments
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:44am   Comments
  • Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGYreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to $20.13 billion, beating the consensus by $1.47 billion.
  • Premium PC segments delivered high growth. Workstation revenue grew 40% Y/Y, and gaming revenue rose 27% Y/Y.
  • Smartphones maintained a healthy profit for the seventh consecutive quarter, with revenue growth of 46% Y/Y. 
  • Gross profit rose 20% Y/Y to $3.36 billion, with the margin expanding 50 basis points to 16.7%.
  • Operating profit increased 33% Y/Y to $932 million.
  • Net income rose 62% Y/Y to $640 million, translating to EPS of $4.92. 
  • "With another record quarter, we delivered the 6th quarter of more than 50% net income year-on-year growth, and the first US$20 billion revenue quarter in our history. We remain on track to double both our net margin and R&D investment in three years from FY20/21 levels," said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo Chairman, and CEO.
  • Price Action: LNVGY shares closed at $23.07 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

