KBR Clocks 71% Revenue Growth In Q4
- KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 70.5% year-over-year to $2.499 billion, missing the consensus of $2.53 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.69 beat the consensus of $0.65.
- The gross margin contracted by 180 bps to 9.5%. The operating income increased to $129 million (+186.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $172 million (+27.4% Y/Y).
- Stuart Bradie, CEO of KBR, said, "Our business benefits from strong end market momentum in areas of global importance, such as defense modernization and climate change, and combined with our deep domain expertise and culture of innovation, KBR is well positioned for near-, mid- and long-term growth."
- FY21 Outlook: KBR sees FY22 revenue of $6.3 billion - $6.8 billion against the consensus of $6.8 billion.
- It sees adjusted EPS of $2.45 - $2.60 versus the consensus of $2.51.
- Price Action: KBR shares traded lower by 1.12% at $43.33 on the last check Tuesday.
