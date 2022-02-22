 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KBR Clocks 71% Revenue Growth In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Share:
KBR Clocks 71% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • KBR Inc (NYSE: KBRreported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 70.5% year-over-year to $2.499 billion, missing the consensus of $2.53 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.69 beat the consensus of $0.65.
  • The gross margin contracted by 180 bps to 9.5%. The operating income increased to $129 million (+186.7% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $172 million (+27.4% Y/Y).
  • Stuart Bradie, CEO of KBR, said, "Our business benefits from strong end market momentum in areas of global importance, such as defense modernization and climate change, and combined with our deep domain expertise and culture of innovation, KBR is well positioned for near-, mid- and long-term growth."
  • FY21 Outlook: KBR sees FY22 revenue of $6.3 billion - $6.8 billion against the consensus of $6.8 billion.
  • It sees adjusted EPS of $2.45 - $2.60 versus the consensus of $2.51.
  • Price Action: KBR shares traded lower by 1.12% at $43.33 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBR)

KBR Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Recap: KBR Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Preview: KBR's Earnings
What Does KBR's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com