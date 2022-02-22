Recap: Dorman Products Q4 Earnings
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dorman Products missed estimated earnings by 1.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $96.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dorman Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.03
|1.04
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|1.10
|1.04
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|329.89M
|287.87M
|291.99M
|269.69M
|Revenue Actual
|348.43M
|310.63M
|288.01M
|301.22M
