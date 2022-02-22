Recap: The Middleby Q4 Earnings
The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Middleby beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.03.
Revenue was up $137.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Middleby's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2
|2.04
|1.62
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|2.11
|1.79
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|825.88M
|803.17M
|728.70M
|694.89M
|Revenue Actual
|817.54M
|808.77M
|758.06M
|729.30M
