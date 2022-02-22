 Skip to main content

Recap: The Middleby Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Recap: The Middleby Q4 Earnings

 

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Middleby beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.03.

Revenue was up $137.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Middleby's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2 2.04 1.62 1.41
EPS Actual 1.92 2.11 1.79 1.62
Revenue Estimate 825.88M 803.17M 728.70M 694.89M
Revenue Actual 817.54M 808.77M 758.06M 729.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

