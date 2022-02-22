Recap: The Middleby Q4 Earnings

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Middleby beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.03.

Revenue was up $137.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Middleby's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2 2.04 1.62 1.41 EPS Actual 1.92 2.11 1.79 1.62 Revenue Estimate 825.88M 803.17M 728.70M 694.89M Revenue Actual 817.54M 808.77M 758.06M 729.30M

