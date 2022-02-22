Recap: Macy's Q4 Earnings
Macy's (NYSE:M) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Macy's beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $1.89 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 7.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Macy's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.14
|-0.41
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|1.29
|0.39
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|5.20B
|4.98B
|4.36B
|6.50B
|Revenue Actual
|5.44B
|5.65B
|4.71B
|6.78B
