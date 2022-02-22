 Skip to main content

Recap: Macy's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Recap: Macy's Q4 Earnings

 

Macy's (NYSE:M) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Macy's beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $1.89 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 7.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Macy's's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.14 -0.41 0.12
EPS Actual 1.23 1.29 0.39 0.80
Revenue Estimate 5.20B 4.98B 4.36B 6.50B
Revenue Actual 5.44B 5.65B 4.71B 6.78B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

