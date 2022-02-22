 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fluor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Fluor: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Earnings

Fluor beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $499.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 13.8% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FLR)

Fluor's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Fluor's Q4 Earnings, FY22 Guidance Edges Out Analysts' Expectation
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com