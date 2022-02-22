 Skip to main content

TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:54am
TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TopBuild beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.92.

Revenue was up $341.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TopBuild's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.05 2.47 1.91 1.97
EPS Actual 2.95 2.76 2.02 2.15
Revenue Estimate 890.82M 811.76M 739.89M 712.27M
Revenue Actual 845.76M 834.25M 742.80M 721.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

