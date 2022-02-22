TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Insights
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TopBuild beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.92.
Revenue was up $341.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TopBuild's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.05
|2.47
|1.91
|1.97
|EPS Actual
|2.95
|2.76
|2.02
|2.15
|Revenue Estimate
|890.82M
|811.76M
|739.89M
|712.27M
|Revenue Actual
|845.76M
|834.25M
|742.80M
|721.49M
