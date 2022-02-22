Recap: EnPro Industries Q4 Earnings

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnPro Industries beat estimated earnings by 8.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.13.

Revenue was up $4.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 8.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnPro Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.24 0.94 0.50 EPS Actual 1.40 1.56 1.37 1.24 Revenue Estimate 267.83M 273.57M 262.05M 229.60M Revenue Actual 283.10M 298.60M 279.30M 276.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EnPro Industries management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $6.7 and $7.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 467.07% in quarter-over-quarter growth for EnPro Industries, a bullish signal to many investors.

