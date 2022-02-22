 Skip to main content

Recap: Krispy Kreme Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:54am
Recap: Krispy Kreme Q3 Earnings

 

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Krispy Kreme missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $27.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Krispy Kreme's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.14
EPS Actual 0.06 0.13
Revenue Estimate 337.67M 333.36M
Revenue Actual 342.80M 349.19M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

