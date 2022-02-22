Recap: Krispy Kreme Q3 Earnings
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Krispy Kreme missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $27.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Krispy Kreme's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|337.67M
|333.36M
|Revenue Actual
|342.80M
|349.19M
