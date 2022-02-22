Recap: Krispy Kreme Q3 Earnings

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Krispy Kreme missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $27.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Krispy Kreme's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.14 EPS Actual 0.06 0.13 Revenue Estimate 337.67M 333.36M Revenue Actual 342.80M 349.19M

