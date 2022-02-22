 Skip to main content

Recap: Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:23am   Comments
Recap: Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings

 

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hecla Mining beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.022 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.02
EPS Actual -0.02 0.06 0.06 0.02
Revenue Estimate 186.33M 208.73M 209.04M 189.73M
Revenue Actual 193.56M 217.98M 210.85M 188.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

