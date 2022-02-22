Recap: Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hecla Mining beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.022 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 0.06 0.06 0.02 Revenue Estimate 186.33M 208.73M 209.04M 189.73M Revenue Actual 193.56M 217.98M 210.85M 188.89M

