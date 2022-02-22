Recap: Hecla Mining Q4 Earnings
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hecla Mining beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.022 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|186.33M
|208.73M
|209.04M
|189.73M
|Revenue Actual
|193.56M
|217.98M
|210.85M
|188.89M
