Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q4 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks
Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $135.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JELD-WEN Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.61
|0.20
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.59
|0.27
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.16B
|1.04B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.25B
|1.09B
|1.15B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News