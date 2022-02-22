Recap: Icon Q4 Earnings
Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Icon beat estimated earnings by 0.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.63 versus an estimate of $2.62.
Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Icon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.42
|2.08
|1.97
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|2.55
|2.12
|2.06
|1.90
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|856.70M
|787.38M
|751.01M
|Revenue Actual
|1.87B
|871.15M
|858.20M
|760.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News