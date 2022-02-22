Recap: Icon Q4 Earnings

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Icon beat estimated earnings by 0.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.63 versus an estimate of $2.62.

Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Icon's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.42 2.08 1.97 1.83 EPS Actual 2.55 2.12 2.06 1.90 Revenue Estimate 1.83B 856.70M 787.38M 751.01M Revenue Actual 1.87B 871.15M 858.20M 760.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.