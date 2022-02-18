Here's Why Appian Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $105 million, beating the consensus of $95.3 million.
- Total subscriptions revenue, including sales of SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 35% Y/Y to $75.8 million.
- Professional services revenue was $29.2 million versus $25.5 million last year.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.16) beat the consensus loss of $(0.23).
- Appian sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $106.0 million - $108.0 million, above the consensus of $102.7 million.
- Appian sees non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.15) - $(0.12), better than the consensus loss of $(0.20).
- Appian sees FY22 revenue of $444 million - $446 million, above the consensus of $424.3 million.
- Appian sees non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.83) - $(0.80), better than the consensus loss of $(0.85).
- "We enter 2022 with an accelerating business, a unified low-code platform, a growing ecosystem, and happy customers," said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.
- Price Action: APPN shares traded higher by 10.3% at $54.34 on the last check Friday.
